Washington fine with US performer taking part in Intervision — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The US administration has not objected to the participation of an American performer in the upcoming Intervision contest, but Washington will not be sending an official delegation or taking part in the jury, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on preparations for the event.

Lavrov noted that the US singer’s involvement had sparked "a great deal of speculation" and expressed hope that the excitement would soon subside.

Asked whether the contest imposed any value-based or moral restrictions on performers, the minister stressed that it was not about limitations but about standards. "The key criterion is how well a participant showcases their national culture and traditions," Lavrov explained.

Earlier, media reported that US artist Brandon Howard would represent his country on the Intervision stage.