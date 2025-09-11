TASS signs deal to serve as official photo partner of Intervision Song Contest

MOSCOW, September 11./TASS/. The TASS news agency public communications and international projects department announced that the outlet has signed a deal to become the official photo partner of the Intervision Song Contest.

"The partnership will ensure comprehensive photographic coverage of all Intervision stages – from press conferences and scheduled tours to rehearsals and the grand finale of the music show. Professional photographers from one of the country’s largest news agencies will create a unique photo archive, serving as the contest’s primary visual chronicle," the statement reads.

The contest, featuring participants from over 20 countries, will be held at Moscow’s Live Arena on September 20, 2025. Russia will be represented by Merited Artist of the Russian Federation Yaroslav Dronov, better known by his stage name Shaman. He will perform a love song composed by Maxim Fadeev titled "Straight to the Heart."

.