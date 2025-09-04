Bolshoi Theater of Russia to open jubilee season

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Bolshoi Theater of Russia will open its jubilee 250th concert on September 4 with the Tchaikovsky Gala concert at the historic stage.

Valery Gergiev will be at the conductor’s stand, the press service of the theater informed.

"On the first month of the 250th season, which will be opened on September 4, the Bolshoi Theater prepared a rich concert program for the audience. The Tchaikovsky Gala will be held at the Historic Stage on September 4 (starting at 07:00 pm (Moscow time, 04:00 pm GMT - TASS). The program of the concert dedicated to the 185th anniversary of the birthday of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, comprises masterpieces of the composer performed by opera and ballet stars, the chorus and the symphony orchestra of the Bolshoi Theater under the guidance of maestro Valery Gergiev," the press service said.

The premiere of the 250th season will take place on September 11 at the New Stage of the Bolshoi Theater, the press service said. This will be Iolanta, the lyric opera by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.