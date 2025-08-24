American actor Mark Dacascos talks shop at Moscow International Film Week

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. American actor and film director Mark Dacascos attended the opening ceremony of the Moscow International Film Week held at the Khudozhestvenny movie theater on Sunday, a TASS correspondent reported.

Together with Russian film director Valeria Gai Germanika and Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, he hosted an open dialogue discussing Moscow’s potential as an international hub for the movie industry.

Also attending the event’s opening ceremony were Russian film directors Alexey Uchitel and Alexey German Jr., as well as guests from China, Egypt and other countries.

The Russian capital is hosting the second Moscow International Film Week on August 23-27. The event involves film screenings, autograph sessions, creative meetings and a movie prop auction. Its business program will bring together industry experts from 21 countries, including China, India, Brazil, Egypt and Turkey.

