Almost 80% of Russians trust Putin, latest poll shows

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.2%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out between August 11 and August 17, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 79.2% of participants responded affirmatively (an increase of 0.9%), while the approval rating for the president’s performance increased by 1.4% to 76.5%," the service said.

A total of 51% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (an increase of 0.3%), while 51.6% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a decrease of 0.2%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 60.1% (an increase of 0.1%).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 34.4% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 0.2%), 30.5% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (an increase of 1.2%), 22.3% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (an increase of 0.7%), and 9.8% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (no changes).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 34.7% (an increase of 1.9%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) fell by 0.6% to 9.3%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) decreased by 0.4% to 10.5%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party increased by 0.5% to 4.2%, while backing for the New People party remained at 7.8%.