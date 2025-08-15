Almost 80% of Russians trust Putin — poll

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among the Russian public stays at 78%, while 79% of respondents approve of his job performance, a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed.

The poll, carried out between August 8 and August 10, surveyed 1,500 respondents. "When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78% of participants responded affirmatively (a 1% increase). The majority also endorsed the president’s job performance (79%, a 2% increase)," the service said.

A total of 53% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s handling of the country (a 2% increase), while 58% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a 1% increase).

Support for the ruling United Russia party increased by 3% to 43%, while support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 1% to 8%. Support for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia rose by 1% to 11%. The A Just Russia-For Truth party’s support increased by 2% to 4%, while support for the New People party increased by 1% to 4%.