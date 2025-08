BUCHAREST, August 5. /TASS/. Former Romanian President Ion Iliescu has died, the government said.

"It is with deep regret that the government announces the death of former Romanian President Ion Iliescu," reads a statement posted on the cabinet's website. "The former President of the Romanian state died today, August 5, 2025, at the Professor Agrippa Ionescu Clinical Emergency Hospital."

The government conveyed its condolences to the family and all the loved ones.