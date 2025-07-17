Over 80% of Russians proud of country's sports accomplishments — opinion poll

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The overwhelming majority of Russians (80%) take pride in their country’s sports achievements and athletes, according to a survey conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM). Mikhail Mamonov, Director of Political Research at VCIOM, presented the findings.

The poll, held on July 15, involved 1,600 adults across 80 Russian regions.

"Today, around 75% of Russians declare they engage in sports, while about 80% say they are proud of Russian sports and athletes," Mamonov stated during an expert roundtable hosted by the Institute for Social Research (ISR) on "Russia’s Sports Sovereignty: Sport as Soft Power." Notably, 64% of respondents named a specific athlete they admire, while 14% highlighted representatives of particular sports. Hockey star Alexander Ovechkin and Russian figure skaters were among the most frequently mentioned.

Major sporting events hosted by Russia also serve as a source of national pride. According to Mamonov, Russians are particularly enthusiastic about the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the country’s successes in major international competitions over the past 10-15 years.

"This matters to us. As a result, there is a strong public demand — expressed by 95% of respondents — for lifting restrictions on Russian athletes’ participation in international events, including the Olympics," he emphasized.

Mamonov noted that sports have increasingly become politicized. A staggering 87% of those surveyed view the exclusion of Russian athletes from international competitions as unfair, while 90% believe the principle of "sports beyond politics" is no longer upheld.

Sports resonate deeply with Russians as a powerful way to make a name for themselves, he added. "Around 90% of respondents agree that in today’s Russia, athletes can achieve success and high status regardless of where they came from," Mamonov explained. The survey also revealed that 40% of Russians actively follow sports news.