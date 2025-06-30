Chinese television to produce documentary on events in Kursk region

KURSK, June 30. /TASS/. A film crew consisting of representatives from Beijing and Hong Kong will release a documentary about the events in Russia’s Kursk region, Chinese journalist Lu Yuguang, who participated in filming, told TASS.

"The new documentary tells the story of Kursk. We begin filming in mid-July. Recently, our film crew from Hong Kong and Beijing came here, 20 people in total, and we filmed entirely in Korenevo and several other locations. Of course, we are working here on this task," he said.

On June 26, Lu Yuguang of Chinese news outlet Phoenix TV, who came to the Kursk Region to film a report about borderland residents, was injured as a Ukrainian drone hit the village of Korenevo in the border Russian region. He was diagnosed with an open head wound and a contusion to the parietal region. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case regarding his wounding.

During a briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that China is concerned about the injury of its journalist in the Ukrainian drone attack and calls on all parties to seek a political settlement of the conflict.