Names of participating countries at Intervision song contest revealed — organizers

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Music artists from the United States, Colombia, Serbia, the UAE, Cuba, Venezuela, China, and 13 other countries will compete in the Intervision international musical contest to be held in Moscow and the Moscow Region in 2025, one of the organizers told TASS.

"This year, 20 countries will participate in the contest. These will include Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Tajikistan, the UAE, the United States, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Vietnam," she specified.

Earlier, the organizers told TASS that composer and singer Slobodan Trkulja and his Balkanopolis will represent Serbia at the event. The Minister of the Government of the Republic of Serbia, Nenad Popovic, congratulated the musician on his participation and said that cultural cooperation between the countries is very important.

Russia will be represented by Merited Artist of the Russian Federation Yaroslav Dronov, better known by his stage name Shaman. The contest will be held at Live Arena, Moscow, on September 20, 2025.

On February 3, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to hold Intervision 2025 in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko was appointed chairman of the organizing committee.

The Intervision song contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed in 1946-1993, was held in 1965 to 1977 and was an analogue to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.