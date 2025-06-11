Americans to participate in Intervision song contest

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Representatives of the United States will take part in the international song contest "Intervision-2025", a source among the event’s organizers told TASS.

"Indeed, the United States has confirmed its participation in the Intervision. The names of the participants will be announced later," the source said.

Earlier, the organizers told TASS that composer and singer Slobodan Trkulja and the music group Balkanopolis would represent Serbia at the competition. The Minister of the Government of the Republic of Serbia, Nenad Popovic, congratulated the musician on participation and said that cultural cooperation between the countries is very important.

"Cultural cooperation has always played a special role for Serbia and Russia. Support for projects such as Intervision is very necessary for us today. I believe that it is culture that creates a space of trust, mutual understanding and unity between our peoples. I wish Balkanopolis a bright performance and a response in the hearts of the listeners. And I will be rooting for Serbia," the minister said.

About the competition

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 3 signed a decree on holding the international competition "Intervision-2025" in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko was appointed chairman of the organizing committee. About 20 countries, including all the BRICS states, confirmed their participation.

Intervision, the song contest of the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), which existed in 1946-1993, was held in the 1960s and 1980s by analogy with Eurovision, the music award of the European Broadcasting Union, which broke away from the OIRT. Not only socialist countries close to the USSR took part in the competition, but also Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Finland.