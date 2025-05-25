Plane with Russian soldiers returning from Ukrainian captivity lands near Moscow

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A plane carrying 303 Russian soldiers released from Ukrainian captivity has landed near Moscow, the Zvezda television channel reported.

"The soldiers will undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation at the Russian defense ministry’s medical establishments," it said.

On May 25, Russia and Ukraine conducted the final phase of a 1,000 for 1,000 exchange of prisoners of war, as envisaged by the agreements reached by the sides in Istanbul on May 16. As many as 303 Russian soldiers retuned to Russia and 303 Ukrainian troops were handed over to the Ukrainian side.