Moscow Region airports experiencing delays this evening

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The airports of Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky are experiencing delays this evening, and passengers should refer to updated schedules and plan accordingly, Russia's aviation agency reported.

"The airports of Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky are operating flights in accordance with the updated daily schedule. According to data as of 8 p.m. Moscow time, 11 flights are delayed more than two hours at Moscow Region airports," the report says.

The agency noted that airlines implore passengers to check the new times and arrive at the airport taking them into account. "Airport terminals are currently not backed up with crowds," the department stressed.