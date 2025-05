NEW YORK, May 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump became a grandfather for 11th time as his daughter Tiffany has given birth to a son.

"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!" she wrote on the X social network.

She also posted the boy’s date of birth, which is May 15, 2025.