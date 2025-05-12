Moscow's May 9 parade marks expansion of global politics space — expert

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The presence of the leaders of the world's majority countries at the May 9 parade in Moscow emphasizes the event's growing role in international affairs, Fyodor Lukyanov, the director for scientific work at the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club, told TASS.

According to him, the May 9 celebrations "have a special significance given the global changes." "Over 80 years after World War II ended, it gives a clear message that the war was global, that it affected the entire world and laid the foundations for a fundamentally different international order," the expert pointed out. "It is not just the establishment of the UN, which although was its main political effect," Lukyanov added.

In the expert’s view, the outcomes of World War II "drew a line under the colonial order around the planet, so it is no coincidence that the acceleration of decolonization began in the second half of the 1940s." "Looking back from 2025, we can say that this process was no less decisive for historical development than the Cold War and the confrontation between the superpowers," the expert said.

According to him, the role of the global majority in international affairs is now rapidly growing. "The presence of guests from Asia, Africa and Latin America at the parade is a declaration that the world has long ago and irrevocably left the system of political and ideological confrontation in the Northern Hemisphere," Lukyanov emphasized. "It is exceptionally important that it was Moscow that hosted the event which has become a vivid signal of this expanding space of global politics," the expert pointed out.