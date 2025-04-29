Spanish grid operator says operation of electric system back to normal after blackout

MADRID, April 29. /TASS/. Spanish grid operator Red Electrica has said that the operation of the electric system has been normalized after a major blackout on Monday.

"The operation of the electric system has been normalized," the operator wrote on social network X.

On April 28, major blackouts occurred in Spain, leaving millions of people without electricity and disrupting transport and communication systems. The country’s authorities said that the causes of the massive blackouts were unclear. Experts are trying to identify the circumstances of the incident. Power outages were reported all over Spain and neighboring Portugal.