Pollster reports over 78% of Russians trust Putin

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin has decreased by 0.3 percentage points, now standing at 78.2%, according to a survey conducted from October 21 to October 27 and published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll included 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78.2% of the participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 0.3 p.p.), while the approval rating for the president's job performance was 75.2% (a decline of 0.6 p.p.)," the report from the social service stated.

Approximately 49.4% of those polled expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (a decrease of 1.5 p.p.), while 51.2% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (a decrease of 1.4 p.p.). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 60.1% (a decrease of 1.4 p.p.).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 32% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 0.7 p.p.), 26.4% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a decrease of 0.2 p.p.), 19.4% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a decrease of 2.2 p.p.), and 9.2% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (an increase of 0.3 p.p.).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 36% (an increase of 0.4 p.p.). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 9.8%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) fell by 0.3 percentage points to 10.3%. A Just Russia-For Truth party experienced a drop of 0.6 p.p. in popular support to 3.7%, while support for the New People party decreased by 0.1 p.p., standing at 7%.