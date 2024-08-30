Nearly four in five Russians trust Putin, poll reveals

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The level of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin among Russians has decreased by 2 percentage points to 76%, says a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) between August 23 and 25, surveying 1,500 adults.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 76% of the poll’s participants said ‘yes’ (a 2 p.p. drop). Also, the majority of the population, or 78%, approves of the way the president is running the country (a 1 p.p. decrease)," the pollster said.

A total of 52% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was handling its job (no change), while 54% approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 2 p.p. drop).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 44% (a 1 p.p. drop). The level of support increased by 1 p.p. to 8% for the CPRF. For the LDPR, it stands at 10% (no change). A Just Russia-For Truth enjoys popular support of 2% (a 1 p.p. decline). Support for the New People party stands at 3% (no change).