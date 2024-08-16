Putin’s trust rating inches upward — poll

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The level of Russians' trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin stands at 80.8%, says a poll from VCIOM, carried out between August 5 and 11 surveying 1,600 adults.

"Asked if they trusted Putin, 80.8% of survey participants responded in the affirmative (plus 1 percentage point). The president’s job approval rating increased by 0.2 percentage points over the week to 77.1%," the survey said.

The government’s approval rating stands at 50.3% (-0.2%), while Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s stands at 51.9% (-2.7%). A total of 61.2% of respondents stated that they trust Mishustin (-1.1%).

The respondents also let it be known how they felt about the leaders of parliamentary factions. Thus, Chairman of the Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov enjoys 33.1% trust (+1.3%), A Just Russia — For Truth leader Sergey Mironov enjoys 26.4% (-0.1%), LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky is trusted by 19.2% of respondents (-1.8%), New People chairman Alexey Nechayev is trusted by 9.1% of respondents (+1.9%).

The level of support for United Russia amounted to 37.4% (minus 0.1 p. p.), the CPRF — 9.1% (-0.6%), LDPR — 9.3% (+0.2%), A Just Russia — For Truth — 3.5% (-0.1%), New People — 5.8% (-0.6%).