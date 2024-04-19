Four out of five Russians trust Putin, polls show

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The Russian public’s level of confidence in President Vladimir Putin has dropped by 0.7 percentage point to 79% between April 8 and 14, according to a poll released by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll involved 1,600 adult Russians.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 79% of the poll’s participants said ‘yes’ (a 0.7 percentage point drop from the previous week). The share of people who approve of the way the president is handling his job fell by 0.2 percentage points to 77.6%," the pollster said.

A total of 54% of those polled said they approved of the Russian government’s work (a 2.2 percentage point decline) and 54.1% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s work (a 0.2 percentage point rise). As many as 62.5% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (a 0.2 percentage point increase).

As for the leaders of the parliamentary parties, 30% of those surveyed trust leader of the Russian Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov (a 2 percentage point rise), 25.6% trust leader of the A Just Russia - For Truth party Sergey Mironov (a 0.7 percentage point decline), 20.5% of the poll’s participants trust leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Leonind Slutsky (a 0.3 percentage point fall) and 8.5% said they trusted Chairman of the New People party Alexey Nechayev (a 1.3 percentage point increase).

The level of popular support for the United Russia party stood at 40.4% (a 1.2 percentage point decline). The level rose by 0.3 percentage points to 9% for the Russian Communist Party and increased by 0.3 percentage points to 8.5% for the Russian Liberal Democratic Party. The A Just Russia - For Truth party saw a 0.5 percentage point rise to 3.9%, and popular support for the New People party also increased by 0.5% to 8.3%.

Meanwhile, a poll that the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) conducted among 1,500 Russians on April 12-14 shows that 82% of those surveyed trust President Vladimir Putin, with no change from the week before. As many as 83% of respondents believe that he is doing his job well (a 1 percentage point rise from April 7).

A total of 59% of the poll’s participants were positive about the Russian government’s work (a 1 percentage point drop), and 60% said that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was working effectively (a 1 percentage point decline).

The level of popular support for the United Russia party was 54% (a 4 percentage point increase). The level dropped by 1 percentage point to 6% for the Russian Communist Party, remained at 8% for the Russian Liberal Democratic Party, fell by 1 percentage point to 2% for The A Just Russia - For Truth party, and decreased by 1 percentage point to 3% for the New People party.