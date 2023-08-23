DPR court sentences Ukrainian serviceman to 22 years for firing at civilian car

DONETSK, August 23. /TASS/. The DPR Supreme Court sentenced Ukrainian armed forces serviceman Vladimir Krotovsky to 22 years in colony for opening fire at a civilian car near Mariupol, the regional Prosecutor’s Office told TASS.

"The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic sentenced Ukrainian armed forces Marine Corps machinegunner Vladimir Krotovky, 23. He was found guilty of [attempted murder, committed in a group, under motive of political or ideological hatred] and [brutal treatment of civilian population on occupied territory]," the press Office said

Considering the position of the state prosecution, the court sentenced the defendants to 22 years in penal colony.

According to the investigation, the crime was committed in early March of 2022 in the settlement of Volontyorovka. The convict detected a moving civilian car and opened a rifle fire at it under order of his commander. The driver was not injured and managed to flee the dangerous area.