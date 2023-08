MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Vnukovo Airport is operating in the standard mode, the airport’s press service told TASS. The restrictions were lifted at 10:50 a.m. Moscow time.

Earlier today, the work of Vnukovo and Kaluga Airports was limited for security reasons.