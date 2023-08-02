Russia’s Supreme Court upholds verdict in case of journalist sentenced for high treason

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Russian Supreme Court has denied a cassation appeal of the verdict handed down against former adviser to the head of Roscosmos and ex-correspondent for the Kommersant and Vedomosti dailies Ivan Safronov, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison for high treason, a TASS correspondent reports.

"[I hereby decree] to uphold the verdict of the First Court of Appeals and turn down the defense’s appeal," the court’s statement said. The court session was held behind closed doors because the case involved classified materials.

Earlier, the Moscow City Court found Safronov guilty of high treason and sentenced him to 22 years in a maximum security prison. The defense appealed the decision but the First Court of Appeals upheld the verdict.

Safronov was detained and arrested on July 7, 2020 on charges of treason. He denied his guilt. According to the FSB, Safronov was recruited by foreign intelligence in 2012 and completed his mission in 2017. His mission allegedly involved collecting and handing over information on Russia’s military-technical cooperation with African nations, as well as the Russian Armed Forces’ activities in the Middle East.