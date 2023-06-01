Russia thwarts Ukrainian attempts to kidnap children in Kherson Region — acting head

GENICHESK, June 1. /TASS/. Russian operative services have foiled several attempts by Ukrainian security services to kidnap children in the Kherson Region using certain organizations as a front to bring them to Kiev, Acting Head of the region Vladimir Saldo said on Thursday.

"The intention of the Ukrainian security services to kidnap children from the Kherson Region using front organizations is the height of hypocrisy. Our operatives have already thwarted several attempts of ‘visiting volunteers’ trying to take children left without parental care, and then deliver them to Kiev through third countries. The purpose of such attempts is not to take care of children, this is the most primitive propaganda," Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.

He pointed out that "the children rescued from being taken to the hell that is Ukraine said that they were made to give a false interview in Kiev, demonizing their life in Russia." "All attempts by Ukrainian extremists to use our children for their dirty games will continue to be foiled," Saldo added.

The first deputy chairman of Russia’s Civic Chamber’s commission for the promotion of information community, mass media and mass communications, freelance adviser to the acting governor of the Kherson Region Alexander Malkevich, told TASS on Tuesday that the mass kidnapping of orphans in Russia’s new regions was in full swing, and child services and law enforcement have to do extensive work to find them.