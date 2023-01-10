Ukrainian troops looted churches retreating from Donbass, says LPR Culture Ministry

LUGANSK, January 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian servicemen pillaged churches when retreating from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic, the press service of the LPR Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"While retreating, already during the special military operation, Ukrainian nationalists deliberately shelled churches in order to deprive civilians in the areas they were abandoning of the opportunity to attend services. Additionally, some churches and adjacent buildings were rigged with mines. Above all, this was done in order to intimidate the clergy and worshippers. The abandoned churches were frequently looted with icons and relics being taken out," the press service said.

The agency specified that the majority of relics have been preserved thanks to the courage of the priests and parishioners and actions by Russian servicemen.