Influenza B to drive out variant A in Russia over time — expert

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The influenza B has already started circulating in Russia and will force out the influenza A over time, Director of Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"Influenza B is taking the place of influenza A; it also very severe and not better than influenza A. The A [variant] is more talked about because it is the pandemic one from time to time. The B [variant] is not pandemic; it is actually the human influenza circulating with us for many years," Gintsburg said.

"It has already been circulating in some quantities, and one of them is driving out another one," the expert added.