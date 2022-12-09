Russian citizen accused of using drone in Norway acquitted — TV

STOCKHOLM, December 9. /TASS/. A court in Norway has acquitted a Russian citizen who was previously accused of illegally piloting a drone in the kingdom’s northeast, state-run Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported on Friday.

According to NRK, the trial was held at a Tromso district court last week, and the Russian will be released from custody later on Friday.

The Norwegian broadcaster reported that the 50-year-old male Russian national shot some video on instructions from his employer while on a business trip in Norway. The man took aerial pictures using a drone on October 13 and was arrested at Tromso Airport two days later. He admitted to piloting a drone in Norway, but never pleaded guilty.

This week, another Russian national, businessman Andrey Yakunin, accused of illegally recording video in Spitsbergen, was released following a court ruling. Earlier, a citizen holding Russian and Israeli passports was sentenced to 120 days behind bars for unauthorized filming using a drone, and another Russian national was given 90 days in jail on the same charges. Norway adopted a sanctions law against the use of drones by Russians on the country’s soil amid the Ukrainian conflict.