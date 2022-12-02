Putin praises courageous soldiers who fight for Donbass people

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his admiration for the soldiers who risked life and limb to fight for themselves and other people in Donbass.

During Friday’s meeting with people with disabilities and members of public organizations, the head of state addressed a former soldier from the Somalia Battalion, who became disabled after suffering a landmine shrapnel wound in the Donetsk People’s Republic in 2015. "First of all, I would like to express my admiration for people like you, strong people who had the courage to fight for themselves and others, risking their lives and health," Putin said.

The soldier told the president that after suffering the wound, he had started a business with his wife, making knitted toys and other items. "But considering you are a historian and a political scientist, as well as a man who has been through hard times, a strong man, your capabilities and education could be used in a different way," Putin said. In particular, he supported the service member’s idea of creating rehabilitation centers for those wounded during military activities, where they could get necessary medical and psychological assistance, as well as help in finding a job.