Russia says foreigner identified as Vladislav Krivoy worked for Ukraine’s security agency

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Vladislav Krivoy, who was arrested on charges of espionage in Moscow, is a Ukrainian national who worked for the Ukrainian Security Service, a representative of law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Vyacheslav Krivoy is a citizen of Ukraine. He was an agent of the SBU and received an assignment from that special service in the spring of 2022 to collect data on Russian military equipment in the territory that’s controlled by Russia," the representative said.

It was earlier reported that Moscow’s Lefortovo Court ruled to arrest Vladislav Krivoy on suspicion of espionage, granting a motion from Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB. He was ordered to stay in custody until November 27. He faces a prison term of up to 20 years.

Krivoy gave an interview to the Izvestia newspaper in May. He said that he had worked for the SBU since 2014. In March 2022, he got a call from an SBU operative who gave him an assignment to collect information on the location of military equipment. According to Krivoy, communication between the two was maintained through special chats in instant messengers and social networks.