Japanese diplomat detained in Vladivostok admits violation of law — video

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Japanese consul Motoki Tatsunori, who was detained in Vladivostok, has confessed to have violated Russian laws, according to a video of his interview released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday.

The diplomat was taken to the FSB Maritime territorial office. When asked whether he understands that he has violated Russian laws and that he was collecting classified information from Russian citizens, he answered: "Yes, now I see" in both cases.

The video also features his meeting with a Russian national in a restaurant, during which he glanced back several times.