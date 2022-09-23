Moscow police vows all illegal demonstrations will be stopped

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The police have warned that all illegal demonstrations in Moscow will be stopped and their organizers brought to justice. Everybody is asked to refrain from participating in such illegal events, the press service of the Moscow police force told TASS on Friday.

"We warn that all attempts to hold rallies which are not coordinated with the executive authorities will be immediately stopped, and their organizers and participants will be held accountable," the press service said.

The Moscow police force advised everybody to avoid responding to provocative statements by the organizers of unauthorized public events, and also to refrain from visiting the areas mentioned as likely sites of such demonstrations. The police also urged one and all to caution relatives, acquaintances and minors against rash actions.

The police stressed that calls for unauthorized actions in Moscow were currently being made on the Internet. The Moscow police force is implementing a set of additional measures to maintain law and order. The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office warned of the consequences for appeals and participation in uncoordinated actions and rallies again.

On Wednesday, unauthorized demonstrations took place in Moscow and a number of other Russian cities. On the Internet there have been calls for more protests on September 24th.