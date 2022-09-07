Tretyakov art gallery’s projects with unfriendly countries suspended, not cancelled — head

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The projects of the State Tretyakov Gallery, which were planned to be implemented jointly with partners from unfriendly countries, have not been cancelled, but "put on hold," Director General of the State Tretyakov Gallery Zelfira Tregulova said in an interview with the RBC television channel on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"All the projects, which we have previously agreed on (with partners from unfriendly countries - TASS) have been put on hold, but not cancelled. It inspires hope that a moment will come when we will be able to get back to this kind of work," she said.

The Russian Culture Ministry suspended loans and the removal of museum items from Russian territory on March 3. A corresponding letter was sent to all museums reporting to the ministry. Cooperation with friendly countries, including a temporary ban on all loans of works of art for exhibitions, is scheduled to resume in 2023.