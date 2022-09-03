Hungarian Prime Minister Orban arrives at farewell ceremony for Gorbachev

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has arrived at a farewell ceremony for the USSR’s first and only president Mikhail Gorbachev.

The farewell ceremony is taking place at the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions in central Moscow.

AFP reported earlier, citing the Hungarian government, that Orban would attend the ceremony as part of the Hungarian delegation.

No meeting between Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.

The USSR’s first and only president passed away on August 30 at the age of 91. Gorbachev held the Soviet presidential post for six years. The politician proclaimed a new course almost immediately after his appointment as Secretary General of the Communist Party’s Central Committee in 1985, then he headed the Supreme Soviet of the USSR. Gorbachev proposed to establish the post of president and abolished the Constitutional article on the leading role of the party. The Russian words of his invention, ‘perestroika’ and ‘glasnost’, entered many languages at that time. Gorbachev resigned as the President of the Soviet Union on December 25, 1991 and that marked the end of the USSR.