Federal Agency for Forestry reveals how many active fires are in Russia

MOSCOW, August 24, /TASS/. Forest fires are still active in 18 Russian regions, the press service of the Federal Agency for Forestry reported on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 69 forest fires have been extinguished in 24 regions of Russia. Extinguishing of 104 forest fires in 18 Russian regions continues," the report said.

According to the Aerial Forest Protection Service’s information, at the moment the fires are burning in the area of more than 107 hectares.

Almost 4,600 firefighters with 796 units of equipment and 113 aircraft and helicopters are currently extinguishing the fires.