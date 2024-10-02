Annual inflation in Russia down to 8.57% from September 24 to 30 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia declined to 8.57% from September 24 to 30 against 8.59% a week earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development said in the price review.

"Consumer inflation amounted to 8.57% from September 24 to 30," the ministry said. Weekly consumer inflation stood at 0.19%, according to the document.

Prices changed by 0.13% in the food segment. Fruits and vegetables prices continue going down. Nonfoods prices stayed flat in weekly terms. Prices in the services sector changed by 0.45% amid the domestic airfare price dynamics.