Court orders house arrest for Channel One's former editor for fakes about Russian army

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Moscow's Basmanny Court on Thursday placed under house arrest former editor of Channel One Marina Ovsyannikova, charged with spreading inaccurate information about the Russian Armed Forces, TASS learned at the court.

"The court upheld the motion of the investigation and chose house arrest until October 9 as a measure of restraint with regards to M.V. Ovsyannikova," the court said.

On Wednesday, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Ovsyannikova on charges of spreading false information about the Russian army, her lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told reporters.

"The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Ovsyannikova under Article 207.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (the public spreading of false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces)," he said. She may face up to ten years in prison. According to Dmitry Zakhvatov, the reason for the charges was a picket with the participation of his client in Moscow on July 15.

In mid-March, Ovsyannikova burst into a TV studio during a live evening news broadcast on Channel One, holding signs in protest against Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. A pre-investigation probe was launched into the incident but its results remain unknown. Moscow’s Ostankinsky District Court earlier found Ovsyannikova guilty under Part 2 of Article 20.2. of the Russian Administrative Code (organizing or holding a public event without filing a notice) and sentenced her to a fine of 30,000 rubles ($496) for calls for unauthorized protests.