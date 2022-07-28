Russian troops deliver over 364 tonnes of humanitarian aid to DPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian troops carried out five humanitarian missions in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and southern Ukraine on Thursday, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said.

"Five humanitarian missions were carried out in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions on July 28, 2022. A total of 364.8 tonnes of essential items and food products were delivered to local residents," said Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s interagency coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

According to him, Russian regions, public organizations and patriotic movements continue to collect humanitarian aid. Over 52 tonnes of aid has been delivered to aid collection points.

Russia has delivered 48,968 tonnes of essential items, food products, medicines and medical supplies to Ukraine since March 2. As many as 1,374 humanitarian missions have been conducted.