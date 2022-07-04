Territory near UK embassy in Moscow to be named LPR Square

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. A territory near the United Kingdom’s embassy in Moscow will be named after the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), according to a press statement released on the website of the Moscow’s mayor and government on Monday after popular voting.

"Moscow residents have decided to name a territory along the Smolenskaya Embankment between the Protochny Pereulok and the exit to Novy Arbat Street after the Lugansk People’s Republic. The voting was held within the Active Citizen project involving 109,603 people. As many as 56.85 of them voted for this option," it said. "Decisions supported by the majority of votes are implemented in the city."

Earlier, Muscovites voted to name a territory near the US embassy as Donetsk People’s Republic Square.