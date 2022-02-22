Number of Donbass refugees arriving in Russia approaches 80,000, source says

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Almost 80,000 Donbass citizens have been evacuated to Russia as of Monday night, a source in power structures told TASS.

"As of Monday night, the border with Russia was crossed by 79,200 Donbass citizens. This includes almost 50,000 Ukrainian citizens and about 30,000 Russian citizens," the source said.

According to latest data, over 7,000 people, including 3,000 children, are staying at 118 temporary accommodation facilities in the Rostov Region.

Earlier at a session of the Russian Security Council, FSB director Alexander Bortnikov said that as of Monday morning 68,500 people had entered Russia from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.