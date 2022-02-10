Putin creates Security Council commission on migration policy, chaired by Medvedev

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the establishment of the Russian Security Council Inter-agency commission on migration policy. The document has been published on the official legal information website.

The new agency will be headed by Security Council Deputy Chairman. Currently, this position is occupied by Dmitry Medvedev.

According to the document, the commission has been established "to ensure Russia’s national security in migration and for regulation of migration processes in the interest of social and economic development of the country," and to coordinate the operation of various bodies of power and organizations during the implementation of the state migration policy.