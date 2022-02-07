Far Eastern court hands Russian national 12-year prison term for high treason

VLADIVOSTOK, February 7. /TASS/. The Primorsky Region court has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for transmitting classified information on submarine detection sonars to a foreign state, the court’s press office reported on Monday.

"The Primorsky Region court handed down a verdict on February 7 against an individual accused of high treason through espionage. The convict was charged with gathering data constituting a state secret on modern submarine detection sonars for the purpose of transmitting it to a representative of a foreign state," the press office said in a statement.

The defendant was found guilty under Article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘High Treason’). Considering the mitigating circumstances in their totality, he was punished with a minimum term of 12 years in a high-security prison. In addition, he was penalized with a fine of 300,000 rubles ($3,960) and restrictions curbing his freedom for 12 months, the court’s press office reported.

The verdict has not yet entered into legal force, the court said.