Aerosmith’s Moscow summer performance axed as band cancels European tour

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. American rock veterans Aerosmith won’t perform in Moscow this summer as the band has decided to fully cancel their European tour, SAV Entertainment concert agency announced on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, Aerosmith's European tour has been canceled due to the band's decision. Tickets will be refunded at ticket outlets where they were purchased in accordance with the legally-established procedures," the concert agency wrote.

Aerosmith's European tour was supposed to take place in 2020 and was timed to coincide with the band's 50th anniversary. When the pandemic broke out, the rockers postponed their concerts for a year, and then rescheduled them again.

In particular, the concert in Moscow was initially set to take place in the VTB Arena on July 30, 2020. After that it was rescheduled for May 29, 2021, and later - for July 17, 2022.

"It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been cancelled. We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region. The health, safety and well-being of our fans is our number one priority. We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon," the band announced on their website.

The last time the American rockers played in Moscow was in the spring of 2017 as part of their Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour (The name combined the first part of the band’s name with "arrivederci," an Italian word for "goodbye," hinting that it was a farewell tour).

About the group

Aerosmith was formed in Boston, Massachusetts in 1970. The group consists of Steven Tyler on vocals, Joe Perry on guitar, Tom Hamilton on bass, Joey Kramer on drums and Brad Whitford on guitar. Their style, which is rooted in blues-based hard rock and incorporates elements of pop rock, heavy metal and rhythm and blues has inspired many subsequent rock artists.

Over a span of 50 years, they have recorded 15 albums. The latest one titled "Music from Another Dimension!" was released in 2012.

Aerosmith is known as the best-selling American rock band of all time, having sold more than 150 million records worldwide, including over 70 million in the United States alone. The band won four Grammy Awards.

The group has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in addition, the rockers made it to the Rolling Stone's and VH1's lists of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.