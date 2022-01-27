West wants to erase heroic deeds of Soviet people, says speaker

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The West is trying to rewrite the history of World War II by blotting out the feat of the Soviet people, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Thursday on the occasion of the anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi siege.

The politician took to his Telegram channel stating that "on January 27, 1944, Leningrad was completely liberated from the Nazi siege." "One of the most tragic and heroic pages of our country's history. The siege lasted for 872 days. Nearly a million people were victims, most died of starvation," Volodin wrote.

"Today, you and I see attempts by the West to rewrite history, to blot out the feat of the people. It is necessary to remember those who are no longer with us, to honor and respect the living, to do everything to prevent the repetition of such a tragedy," the politician stressed.

Volodin pointed out that the number of those who died during the siege "is more than the losses of the United States and Britain combined in all the years of World War II." "No other country has gone through the same losses and hardships that our people went through. The war impacted everyone," he noted.

The siege of Leningrad lasted for 872 days. The battle for Leningrad went down in history as one of the longest and bloodiest of World War II. Starting in the fall of 1941, five attempts were made to break the siege, but only the sixth, Operation Spark in January 1943, was successful. The Soviet army managed to break the siege completely only one year later. Every year on January 27, Russia celebrates the Day of the Complete Liberation of Leningrad from the Nazi siege.