Hainan International Fashion Week wraps up in Sanya

SANYA /China/, December 21. /TASS/. The closing ceremony of the Hainan International Fashion Week 2021 was held in Sanya city in China's Hainan province, the Hainan Daily reported.

Models showed spring and summer clothing collections for five days. Organizers built catwalks in locations near the coastal resort of Sanya. Their goal was to have the fashion show reflect nature.

According to the article, many designers praised Hainan's nature and climate. Zhao Jin, a designer from a young Chinese brand called Dramahaus, said that the winter collection and working with a view of the sea made a deep impression on her, and she hopes to have more opportunities to work in Hainan in the future.

Designers showed a variety of looks at the fashion week. For example, the Hainanese fashion brand Bulibushe showcased clothes with ethnic motifs on the runway. The designers were inspired by the traditional embroidery of Li people, a minority indigenous to Hainan. A Chinese company called Casci, which promotes aerospace technology in everyday life, presented its "Star Sea" collection. It reflects Chinese myths about the moon, technology and futurism.

Hainan International Fashion Week was held from December 11 to 15. Leading designers, critics and other experts in high fashion, as well as representatives of companies involved in the promotion of luxury brands came to Sanya for the event.