Russia’s COVID-19 deaths hit record low of over 1,000 in last 24 hours

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The number of the fatalities from COVID-19 in Russia surged by 1,023 in the last 24 hours versus 1,076 a day earlier to 297,203 deaths, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

This figure hit a record low since October 19, 2021.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) stands at 2.91%, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 27,967 in the past 24 hours to 10,214,790. In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.27% of those infected.