Russia’s technique for identifying Omicron strain being tested in South Africa

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. A new technique for identifying the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant that was developed in Russia is currently being tested in South Africa, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"To date, a testing system for the new Omicron strain has been developed. It is currently being tested in South Africa," she noted.

According to earlier reports, the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology had developed the said technique for identifying the Omicron variant.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday that 16 out of 177 people who arrived in Russia from South Africa have tested positive for the new SARS-CoV-2 strain, Omicron.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. It also said that the new variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning."

Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from South Africa.