Journalists Dmitry Muratov, Maria Ressa receive 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

HELSINKI, December 10. /TASS/. Chief Editor of Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper Dmitry Muratov and Philippine journalist Maria Ressa have received the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony held at the city hall in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

In October, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to the two journalists "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

Winners always receive the award in Oslo on December 10, the day that marks the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. Last year, the ceremony was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Nobel’s will, the Peace Prize is awarded "to the person who has done the most or best to advance fellowship among nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies, and the establishment and promotion of peace congresses." Unlike with other Nobel prizes, the Peace Prize award ceremony is held in Oslo instead of Stockholm.

This year, a total of 329 candidates were nominated for the Nobel Prize, including 234 individuals and 95 organizations. According to tradition, the full list of candidates is kept secret and can be made public only 50 years after the award was granted.