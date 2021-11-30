Cyberattacks on Russian resources have grown several times since 2020 — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The number of cyberattacks against Russian cyber-resources has grown several times since last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the VTB Capital’s investment forum Russia Calling! on Tuesday.

"We are going to do this (to struggle against cybercrime - TASS) and we will be doing it. We are interested in this, because the number of attacks on our resources is not reducing, but on the contrary it has grown in the first nine months of this year several times in contrast to last year," Putin said.

He stressed that Russia itself was hackers’ target. "We suffer from this ourselves. We understand the importance of joint work on this track and we will be doing it," Putin added.