Hainan health care exhibition presented more than 3,000 medical brands

HAIKOW /China/, November 17. /TASS/. The 5th Hainan International Health Industry Exhibition introduced more than 3000 medical and health care brands to Chinese and foreign audiences, the Hainan Daily reports.

According to the newspaper, over 500 companies took part in the large-scale event held in the provincial capital of Haikou. Total exhibition area was 45 thousand square meters. The exhibition opened with the motto "Full steam ahead into a healthy future with the dream of a free trade port".

The organizers noted that the main task was to encourage investors and companies operating in the field of health to work together, and to interest them in the Hainan Free Trade Port projects. The government is actively working on creating a major regional medical cluster in Hainan. Local authorities noted that this exhibition allows to significantly accelerate the introduction of the latest developments and inventions in the field of pharmaceuticals and modern specialized equipment.

The Haikou event attracted the attention of a number of regions in China, which showcased their potential in the field of medicine. Many enterprises demonstrated the latest drugs and equipment, which are used in the treatment of a wide range of diseases. Part of the exposition was devoted to medical tourism and health-related services.

Health improving and restorative foods, modern pharmaceuticals, implants, acupuncture and massage techniques, as well as ways of using medical suction cups attracted the visitors’ particular attention. In addition, there was great interest in smart technologies and the cutting-edge technologies developments, including in the field of remote treatment.

The Hainan International Healthcare Industry Exhibition is regarded as one of the key events in the province during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025). It is an important platform for establishing partnerships between the southernmost Chinese province and other countries in the field of medicine. It has gradually shaped a clearer image of Hainan in the world as an important regional center for high quality medical services.