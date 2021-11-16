Russia designated 18 organizations as undesirable so far this year — prosecutor general

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia has designated 18 foreign organizations as undesirable so far this year, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said a State Duma session on Tuesday.

"Prosecutors successfully sought court rulings this year to designate operations by 18 foreign and international non-governmental organizations as undesirable," he said.

Krasnov said there are increased risks that members of various terrorist and extremist groups will infiltrate the country and spread their dangerous influence, primarily among the youth. Prosecutors acted in conjunction with the Federal Security Service and the Interior Ministry to "neutralize these threats and prevent international influence on the country’s internal political situation," he said.